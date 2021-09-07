CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Cumbria coal mine: Local Tory MP drops support for controversial project ahead of Cop26

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMZde_0bnweZoo00

On the eve of a public inquiry into a controversial new coal mine planned in Cumbria , an MP who was among other local Conservative MPs supporting the project is now calling on the government to drop it.

Dr Neil Hudson, the MP for Penrith and the Border, whose constituency lies across the Lake District – a few miles east of the proposed site – has made a submission to the inquiry warning “the world is changing” and in the light of the recent extreme weather events and the IPCC’s climate report , suggests the government instead invests in expanding Cumbria’s renewable energy sector.

The public inquiry, starting on Tuesday, will play a major role in deciding whether to give the go-ahead to the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years.

If given the green light, the new mine will extract up to 2.78 million tonnes of coking coal a year until 2049.

The coal will be used for the steel industry, with around 85 per cent of it exported to other countries.

The inquiry will ultimately make a final recommendation to the planning secretary Robert Jenrick, with a final decision expected next year.

In his submission, seen by The Independent , Dr Hudson urges the government to cancel the project and says the UK’s hosting of the Cop26 climate summit in November, was “a real opportunity to set an example to the world if we do this”.

He said: “I had previously signalled my support for the project with my fellow Conservative Cumbrian MPs. However, on reflection I now believe that the project should not go ahead.

“The world is changing and we are witnessing ever increasing adverse weather events leading to catastrophic floods and fires; we just need to look at the western North America, Greece and Italy in terms of fires just now, and the recent catastrophic flooding in mainland Europe this summer.

Over 200 people died in catastrophic flash floods affecting parts of Germany, and Belgium in July, while severe flooding also hit Italy, France, Turkey, Oman and China.

His submission continues: “The publication this month of the IPCC report makes stark reading and we need to act collectively as a world to fight climate change. Accordingly, with these developments and the changes in circumstances in mind, on reflection I do not think we should be progressing with new coal exploration, even for coking coal.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, released last month , warned current failures of governments to slash greenhouse gas emissions means it is now “code red” for humanity, and drastic action must be taken.

“I ask that the government now acts to cancel this project,” Dr Hudson’s submission continues. “With our leadership of the Cop26 we have a real opportunity to set an example to the world if we do this.”

As well as outlining his support for greater investment in renewable energy, he also says there is a lack of local support for the mine, despite the job opportunities it would bring.

He says: “From a constituency viewpoint I can also confirm that the vast majority of constituents who have contacted me about the mine are against the project going ahead, suggesting a lack of support from this area.”

Friends of the Earth is one of the main groups opposing the mine at the forthcoming inquiry. The organisation’s climate campaigner Tony Bosworth told The Independent : “We welcome Dr Hudson’s Damascene conversion, and thank him for speaking out against the mine.

“He is right that the need for urgent and substantial emissions cuts mean that coal mining must end, and that the government needs to prioritise the creation of new green jobs.

“Hopefully, Dr Hudson’s conservative colleagues in Cumbria, who still back this mine, will also reflect on the dire climate emergency we are in and end their support too.”

A government spokesperson told The Independent : “The UK was the first major world economy to pass a net zero emissions target into law.

“Coal has no part to play in our future power generation and will be phased out by 2024 – a year earlier than planned, which is on top of important steps we are taking to decarbonise industries that still rely on coal.

“The public inquiry into the Whitehaven mine will begin tomorrow (7 September) and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Time is running out’: Researchers warn climate progress has stalled as only one country doing enough to meet 1.5C target

Only one country is currently doing enough to meet the world’s aspiration of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, researchers have warned. The rest of the planet is making “sobering” progress towards meeting the target agreed by countries under the Paris Agreement, according to new analysis released just weeks before the Cop26 climate summit is due to take place in Glasgow.The assessment of 37 countries, from the independent research group Climate Action Tracker, says that progress towards keeping hopes of the 1.5C target alive have stalled since May, with Gambia being the only country currently taking sufficient...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

2,185 Academics Back Fossil Non-Proliferation Treaty While #FixTheWEO Demands 1.5°C Energy Scenario

International climate groups kicked off a season of high-stakes meetings and report releases with a call from 2,185 scientists and researchers to back the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), and a demand from more than 150 organizations that the International Energy Agency (IEA) put climate stabilization at the heart of its energy futures modelling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coking Coal#Coal Mining#Coal Mine#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Conservative#Border#Ipcc#Cumbrian#Decarbonise Industries
Axios

New coal-fired power projects dwindle worldwide

The number of new coal-fired power projects on the drawing boards globally has shrunk significantly amid a wave of cancellations in recent years, per the climate think tank E3G. Driving the news: Planned projects have fallen by 76% since late 2015 when the Paris Agreement was struck as governments have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government has made ‘little to no progress’ on climate action ahead of Cop26, says think tank

PM Boris Johnson’s government is approaching its “make or break moment” in its attempts to meet targets for reducing carbon emissions ahead of the Cop26 climate conference, a think tank has warned.There has been “little to no progress” in vital policy areas, according to analysis from think-tank Green Alliance – a warning that comes 50 days before Mr Johnson acts as president of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from 1 November.The government’s plans to reduce emissions would only add up to just under a quarter (24 per cent) of cuts needed to hit its goals as set out...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Norway election result: Labour celebrates but coalition talks loom

Norway’s Conservative prime minister Erna Solberg has conceded defeat to the left-leaning opposition after a general election campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in western Europe’s largest producer. “The Conservative government’s work is finished for this time around,” Solberg told supporters on Monday. “I...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
BBC

COP26: UK still lagging on climate policy, report says

Britain is lagging way behind its schedule for cutting carbon emissions in the run-up to November's climate summit in Glasgow, a report says. Think tank the Green Alliance says current plans will deliver less than a quarter of the cuts needed to meet the UK’s 2030 climate goal. Little progress...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

The Cumbrian coal mine is careless diplomacy and economic idiocy

Britain has sold its climate credibility for a mess of brown pottage. The proposed Whitehaven coal mine in Cumbria has no commercial rationale and will be obsolescent before it ever opens. One can only sympathise with Alok Sharma. The president of Glasgow’s Cop26 “summit to save the world” is entering...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

The Nationals and Murdoch media support nuclear power ahead of COP26

On 1 September 2021, Senator Matt Canavan called for Australia to boycott the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow in November. Was he speaking on behalf of the coal or oil industries? Well, not exactly. This was the latest and strangest call from Australia's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis. Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Whitehaven coal mine: Plans attacked at inquiry

Residents and campaigners have attacked plans for the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years at a planning inquiry. The planning inspector is considering West Cumbria Mining's application for the colliery near Whitehaven. Resident Martin Kendall said it would "pollute the environment" and harm a "beautiful place". Irene Sanderson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Cop26: Arts projects to connect young people with climate change announced

A play jointly being written by young people in South Wales and Brazil is among the projects which will be supported with Government funding. A play co-written across continents by young people in South Wales and the Amazon rainforest in Brazil is among several climate engagement projects supported by UK Government funding which have been announced ahead of Cop26.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

UK opens public inquiry into proposed new deep coal mine

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has opened a public inquiry into plans for the country’s first new deep coal mine in three decades amid complaints that permitting the project would send the wrong message as the government seeks to persuade other countries to give up coal. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick ordered the investigation in March, saying the project may conflict with the government’s target for reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Local planning officials in northwest England had previously approved the project proposed by West Cumbria Mining. The company wants to mine about 3 million tons of coking coal at the site annually, creating 532 direct and 1,618 supply chain jobs. Coking coal is used in making steel, not as fuel for factories and power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cumbria coal mine ‘madness’ draws protests as public inquiry opens

Environmental protesters across the UK have demonstrated against the “madness” of permitting a new coal mine in west Cumbria as the public inquiry into the controversial plan gets underway.If the fossil-fuel project near Whitehaven is given the green light, it would be the first deep coal pit to open in the UK for 30 years. Demonstrators in London and Cumbria believe the idea should be scrapped, pointing to the climate emergency and the government’s pledge to decarbonise the economy by 2050, while proponents of the scheme argue it will create much-needed jobs.“If you think I’m furious, it’s because I am,”...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Inquiry over first UK deep coal mine in 30 years begins

An inquiry over plans to build the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has begun. The proposal, led by West Cumbria Mining, calls for the investment of £160m in a mine that would create more than 500 well-paying jobs, ranging up to £60,000 a year. The mine would produce coking coal or metallurgical coal, used exclusively as an essential ingredient for steel production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Prodeco gets clearance to relinquish Colombia coal mining contracts

Glencore unit Prodeco has commenced the formal process of handing back contracts in Colombia pertaining to two coal mines after the country accepted a previously rejected request. The process has now secured the approval of Colombia’s National Mining Agency (ANM), which initially denied the request citing outstanding obligations, including environmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

243K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy