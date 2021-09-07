CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ban on sale of chilled meats to Northern Ireland delayed again

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ntmkz_0bnt8ZmE00

New checks and red tape for trade across the Irish Sea – including a ban on the sale of chilled meats – will be delayed again, the government has said.

David Frost confirmed on Monday further extensions to post- Brexit “grace periods”, as he looks to secure concessions from Brussels on how the cross-border terms are operated.

In a written statement to parliament, the Brexit minister said London would be extending the current conditions to “provide space for potential further discussions” with the EU.

“The government proposed to the EU on July 23 a ‘standstill’ arrangement to maintain the operation of the protocol on the current basis, and to pause current legal actions, to provide space for discussions on those proposals,” Lord Frost said.

“The EU announced on July 27 that it was not, at that stage, moving to the next stage of the legal proceedings it started in March.

“There have since been initial technical talks between the UK and the EU. These will continue in order to determine whether a constructive process can be established for discussing and addressing the issues identified with the protocol.

“Following on from this, to provide space for potential further discussions, and to give certainty and stability to businesses while any such discussions proceed, the government will continue to operate the protocol on the current basis.

“This includes the grace periods and easements currently in force.”

A government source said the EU had agreed to pushing back implementation of the new rules from the start of October – for the third time – saying: “So sausage wars are on hold.”

But the stopgap deal – which is set to continue indefinitely – will only kick the can down the road and does not mean the EU is ready to freeze the Northern Ireland protocol and end oversight by EU courts, as the UK has demanded .

The Irish government again insisted there is “no appetite” in EU capitals to rewrite the agreement, arguing solutions “can be found within the existing agreement”.

The further delay will avert the immediate threat of checks on goods of animal origin entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain and the significant new paperwork involved.

Most controversy surrounded the ban on chilled meats crossing the Irish Sea – the so-called “sausage wars” – which is also set to come into force from next month.

The latest delay is likely to require the UK to abide by Brussels’ food standards rules, but ministers insist that does not amount to the “dynamic alignment” it opposes.

The source declined to say whether the grace periods would be extended for as long as six months, but said it would push back the new rules “quite far”.

The two sides remain far apart, with the UK demanding a “permanent solution” to the crisis – while the EU insists the delays must be used to arrange for retailers to obtain meats from the Republic of Ireland.

A July “command paper” from the UK ramped-up tensions further, demanding the grace periods become permanent and a halt to EU legal action for non-implementation of the protocol.

Lord Frost also insisted the protocol “must no longer be policed by EU institutions and courts of justice” – the bedrock of the 2019 deal signed by Boris Johnson .

The grace periods were extended in both March and June, the second time with the agreement of Brussels, but only for three months.

Leo Varadkar , the Irish deputy prime minister, acknowledged the protocol was causing “real disruptions”, which the European Commission wanted to address.

But he told BBC News: “We don’t really see the case for renegotiating it so soon, we think most of the solutions can be found within the existing agreement.”

The protocol requires all goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland to follow EU regulations, creating a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Campaigners urge UK government to overhaul exotic pet laws

The UK’s “piecemeal” laws governing the keeping of exotic pets need a radical overhaul after research reveals the wild animal trade is driving devastating biodiversity loss, campaigners say. Along with The Born Free Foundation, the RSPCA want a system where the public chooses a pet from listed permitted animals, rather...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Abu Dhabi and foundation linked to Ikea invest in full fibre broadband

The Government of Abu Dhabi and a foundation linked to furniture giant Ikea have thrown £825 million at an effort to roll out full-fibre broadband in the UK.CityFibre said that it had secured more than £1.1 billion to invest, including £300 million worth of new loans.It is money that will help the company reach into a third of UK homes by the middle of the decade, it said on Thursday.Investors include Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the Mubadala Investment Company, and Interogo Holding – which is owned by a foundation set up to “safeguard the IKEA Concept”.The UK is open...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

NI Protocol lawfulness challenge to be heard at appeal court

The Appeal Court in Belfast will hear a challenge to the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland Protocol in October. In June the High Court in Belfast ruled the protocol was lawful. A group of unionist politicians, including Arlene Foster and Lord Trimble, had challenged the protocol in judicial review proceedings.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Northern Ireland faces ‘historic opportunity’ to attract investment

The showcase event is the highlight of the Northern Ireland Office’s Centenary programme to mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland faces a “historic opportunity” to attract investment as it celebrates its centenary, a minister has said. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told companies at a showcase...
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON — (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.
POLITICS
BBC

Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge plans 'put to bed'

Plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland have been "put to bed", Northern Ireland's infrastructure minister has said. Nichola Mallon said she was pleased to hear confirmation the plans had been shelved. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a vocal supporter of the fixed link.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Meats#Uk#Post Brexit#Eu#Irish#The European Commission#Bbc News
BBC

Brexit: EU medicine supply plans for Northern Ireland 'unworkable'

A pharmaceutical trade association has warned that EU proposals for guaranteeing the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland are "unworkable". The Northern Ireland Protocol means Northern Ireland remains in the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. The EU is preparing to change some of its laws to help maintain GB-to-Northern Ireland medicines...
HEALTH
newschain

Northern Ireland firms set for London showcase

A host of companies from Northern Ireland are set for a showcase in London as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the region. Firms from Tayto to health care providers will take part in the Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase aimed to create opportunities for to network with international companies, governments and investors to create business opportunities, boost exports and investment into region.
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Britain’s Frost says EU must move on Northern Irish deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost on Monday said that the European Union must move in negotiations over the trading arrangements in Northern Ireland or Britain may unilaterally suspend the so-called “protocol”. Under the protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and...
ECONOMY
BBC

NI Protocol: Lord Frost 'concerned' over EU comments

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said he is "concerned" by EU comments which suggests it does not want a "real negotiation" on Northern Ireland. The UK wants fundamental changes to the NI Brexit deal known as the Protocol. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has said the EU is looking for...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
nitravelnews.com

Northern Ireland “Must Align” with the Republic!

While the Northern Ireland travel and tourism industry has had some great news over the past month we still have a long way to go – that’s the message from both The Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance and The Association of Northern Ireland Travel Agents. The Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA)...
LIFESTYLE
Click2Houston.com

UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

LONDON – Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses. The delay means paperwork and checks for EU agricultural and animal products that were due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

EU to outline Brexit trade solutions for N.Ireland this month -diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is expected to outline by the end of September plans that could ease the movement of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland in an effort to ease tensions resulting from Brexit, EU diplomats said. The EU rejected a UK demand to renegotiate the new...
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

EU rejects reworking N. Ireland deal, implications for meat, food products

Reuters reports that the European Union rejected a British demand to renegotiate their deal governing the trading position of Northern Ireland, saying that to so would only bring instability and uncertainty. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees EU relations with post-Brexit Britain, said on Friday that the Northern Ireland...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

EU is damaging peace process with Northern Ireland Protocol, says Poots

The DUP Environment Minister answered questions on the protocol at Stormont. The European Union is “damaging the peace process” in Northern Ireland through its actions following Brexit, the region’s environment minister has said. Former DUP leader Edwin Poots answered questions at Stormont about the Northern Ireland Protocol and his party’s...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Leo Varadkar welcomes decision by UK to delay post-Brexit checks

The British Government said the changes will not be implemented for three to nine months. Ireland’s deputy premier has welcomed a decision by the UK Government to further delay a number of post-Brexit border controls. The British Government had planned to impose checks on imports, including those from Ireland, from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit news: PM’s Northern Ireland tunnel plan dropped as EU imports delayed to July

Boris Johnson’s plan for what a former aide described as “the world’s most stupid tunnel” between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been ditched as the Treasury clamps down on spending.The prime minister initially proposed a 28-mile bridge connecting Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland in 2018, but the £15bn project was widely derided by engineers because of the practical obstacles to construction in a stretch of water which is more than 1,000 feet deep in places.An unnamed government official with knowledge of Treasury spending negotiations told the Financial Times the plans are “dead, at least for now”.Elsewhere,...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Sefcovic hopes ‘win-win’ deal is possible over Northern Ireland Protocol

The European Commission vice-president was concluding a two-day visit to Northern Ireland. A compromise deal can be struck on the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol that would represent a “win-win” for both the EU and UK, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has suggested. Concluding a two-day fact-finding mission to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

244K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy