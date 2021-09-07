Layers Upon Layers: An Interview With Phonodelica

Adam Quarshie catches up with Lee Gamble to discuss Flush Real Pharynx, a complex and multifaceted series of albums tracing a period of both inner and outer turmoil. A couple of days before I’m due to interview Lee Gamble, I stumble across a short documentary about Birmingham on Youtube, which, for some inexplicable reason, is narrated by Telly Savalas, star of the American cop series Kojak. Made in 1981, Telly Savalas Looks At Birmingham features the smooth-talking actor enthusing about the city’s architecture, roads and train stations, painting the Midlands city as the epitome of futuristic urbanism. “I found the city exciting. The modern buildings reflect its position as the nation’s industrial powerhouse. You feel as if you’ve been projected into the 21st century”, says Savalas. I ask Gamble, a Birmingham native, if any of that description of his hometown resonates with him. It turns out he ask a slightly different take on the city. “Birmingham is a hyper-consumerist city", he says. “It's a really working class city. It's perfect to sell consumer stuff to people who have to work all the time”.

