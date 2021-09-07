CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layers Upon Layers: An Interview With Phonodelica

The Quietus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrawing upon sound samples, classical training in piano and personal and wider histories, Donia Jarrar spoke with Ned Raggett about creating the Phonodelica project, dealing with teenage friends dissing her about Björk and when her parents mistook a guitar for a train. Donia Jarrar portraits by Adrian Hernandez. It's a...

thequietus.com

The Quietus

Stationary Peaceful Protest: Xhosa Cole Interviewed

Ahead of his appearance at Flatpack Festival, where he is rescoring Sidewalk Stories, award winning musician Xhosa Cole talks to Fergal Kinney about Handsworth, BLM and British jazz. In his 1986 documentary film Handsworth Songs, the director John Akomfrah uses the West Midlands suburb as a lens through which to...
The Quietus

Lawrence English

An album of deftly designed field recordings from the Amazon proves an awe-inspiring experience for Antonio Poscic. Field recordings have become so ubiquitous that the concept itself reached meme status in recent years. On one hand, sound snippets captured in wild, urban, and domestic environments are no longer exclusive to music that strives to be experimental, but is regularly used in mainstream productions. On the other hand, pure field recordings as in musique concrète are considered derisively démodé, haunted by the naive implication that once you’ve recorded one cicada, you’ve recorded them all. With that in mind, proclaiming Lawrence English’s new album of largely untouched field recordings from the Amazon to be one of the most exciting and powerful pieces of music released this year might sound mad. In reality, it is anything but.
elmoremagazine.com

Nina Simone

Forced to grow up fast, maturing fully over a marathon 14-hour recording session one day in 1957 at Beltone Studios in midtown Manhattan, Little Girl Blue wasn’t looking for a pat on the head when it was released in 1959. A stunning revelation that fulfilled a one-off contract with respected New York City jazz label Bethlehem Records, Nina Simone’s remarkable debut still commands any room it occupies, walking in with a queen’s assured, confident air while sharing the sorrows of the downtrodden and broken hearted.
The Quietus

Rockfort! French Music For September Reviewed By David McKenna

In his latest look at French releases, David McKenna surveys the effervescent rap scene and reviews a terror-stricken but cathartic album by Rien Virgule, Stranded Horse’s kora-laced folk and a couple of tasty tapes. Home page photo: Ateyaba. As with the umbrella term ‘rap’ in the UK, French rap now...
Bowling Green Daily News

"Lost Leonardo" a documentary with intriguing layers

Nothing is ever quite what it seems in the compelling new documentary "The Lost Leonardo." What starts out as a film about debating the merits of an artistic piece of work, slowly evolves into something more - a fascinating thriller that examines the seedy underbelly of the art world in a way we haven't seen before.
mansionglobal.com

Layering Pattern on Pattern for a Vibrant Interior

Combining colorful patterns in a single room isn’t one of the most manageable tasks in decorating. Some designers intentionally stick with solids and textures for a cleaner look, but also because layering a potpourri of stripes, florals and animal prints can encourage a space that’s too busy. Nevertheless, others are naturally drawn toward pattern play, marrying flame stitch with Chinoiserie and tossing in a polka dot without thinking twice.
The Quietus

The Strange World Of… Low

Low’s Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker go deep into their back catalogue, speaking to Daryl Worthington about everything from Christmas songs to dub versions, Misfits impressions, and their breathtaking new album. Low portrait by Nathan Keay. “Western culture is so tied to the backbeat, we think we’re so original. But...
gigwise.com

Back in Sound City: GEISTE

Sound City will finally return to the streets of Liverpool this October with an array of more and lesser established names including, at the top of the bill, beabadoobee and The Lathums. Really though, Sound City is all about the discovery!. A festival that is teeming with brand new bands...
The Quietus

Technology Rewires Your Brain: Lee Gamble Interviewed

Adam Quarshie catches up with Lee Gamble to discuss Flush Real Pharynx, a complex and multifaceted series of albums tracing a period of both inner and outer turmoil. A couple of days before I’m due to interview Lee Gamble, I stumble across a short documentary about Birmingham on Youtube, which, for some inexplicable reason, is narrated by Telly Savalas, star of the American cop series Kojak. Made in 1981, Telly Savalas Looks At Birmingham features the smooth-talking actor enthusing about the city’s architecture, roads and train stations, painting the Midlands city as the epitome of futuristic urbanism. “I found the city exciting. The modern buildings reflect its position as the nation’s industrial powerhouse. You feel as if you’ve been projected into the 21st century”, says Savalas. I ask Gamble, a Birmingham native, if any of that description of his hometown resonates with him. It turns out he ask a slightly different take on the city. “Birmingham is a hyper-consumerist city", he says. “It's a really working class city. It's perfect to sell consumer stuff to people who have to work all the time”.
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Decider

‘The View’ Fans Despise Mary Katharine Ham: “Not Feeling This New Conservative Host!”

As the search to find Meghan McCain‘s replacement on The View continues into its second week, fans of the talk show have given one guest co-host the red flag. Conservative journalist Mary Katharine Ham took to the panel on the storied ABC daytime series today, sharing opinions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the national anthem that did not resonate with audiences. Viewers of the series were quick to shred Ham on social media, airing their grievances about her conservative ideology.
The Quietus

20 Years On: The People Who Captured 9/11 Up Close

Twenty years after the disaster, four people who recorded astonishing footage of 9/11 speak to Eliz Mizon about their experience, and their relationship to the infamous footage they captured. Mark LaGanga is a cameraman for CBS’s 60 Minutes, but in 2001 worked for the network’s North East news bureau. I...
thebrag.com

Listen to the packed new Metallica tribute album ‘Blacklist’

Metallica are marking the 30th anniversary of their classic 1991 self-titled Black Album with a tribute album full of fascinating covers. Their self-titled epic was a colossal album, it spurred Metallica onto worldwide success and has only grown in popularity over the years. It’s been certified 16 times platinum, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and remains the best-selling album in the U.S. ever since Nielsen began its Soundscan tracking in 1991.
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
The Quietus

Reimagining the Biennial Industry: Momentum in Norway

Will Jennings visits an island art event struggling for context after its curator was sacked - could a place-based approach save it?. Forty minutes on a fjord-side train journey from Oslo is Moss. A modest harbour town which now straddles the mainland and island of Jeløya, with a history of paper and spirit making – both now deserted industries - and home to Momentum Biennial. Organised by Galleri F 15, a contemporary gallery dating from 1966 residing in a grand estate home within carefully managed farming and natural landscapes.
northwestprimetime.com

The Wrought Iron Fence: Another layer of history

Suzanne Beyer of Bothell wrote a very touching piece about her visit to Ground Zero one year after 9/11. It was September 2002 and my 40thclass reunion from Curtis High School, Staten Island. Five of us classmates boarded the Staten Island ferry to pay respects at Ground Zero, before the evening reunion festivities began.
