What is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

Jake Paul is undefeated in his boxing career so far and has dished out some impressive knock-outs in his short time in the sport.

He first took the ring on 25 August 2018 when he went up against fellow YouTuber Deji (channel name ComedyShortsGamer). Paul won that fight and it spurred him on to pursue more.

As he experienced more wins he started to call out bigger names, the most notable being Conor McGregor . The Irish star has turned down any opportunity to fight Paul and has commented on him and his brother Logan.

He told YouTube Boxing: “I couldn’t care about them two dingbats. I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and whatnot, who f—ing knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.”

And while McGregor is known for his trash talk on Twitter, Paul has given his fair share in an attempt to goad the former UFC champion to get in the ring.

Paul tweeted: “You can tell Conor has lost ‘it.’ He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies.

“He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is.”

What is Paul’s boxing record?

Paul has five wins, no losses and no draws on his professional record so far.

He has fought in six bouts but his first was an amateur fight against KSI’s brother Deji; they fought on the undercard of their brothers’ event.

Since then he has defeated AnEsonGib – a fellow YouTuber – former basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul outpointed Woodley in their first meeting then knocked out the former UFC champion in their rematch. Every other win also came via knockout.