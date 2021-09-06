CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: A Former Warrior Tells Chris Paul Why the Lakers Trade Failed.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Rumors: A Former Warrior Tells Chris Paul Why the Lakers Trade Failed. An NBA great has come up with a plausible explanation for Chris Paul’s denied deal to the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a surprise deal with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans in December 2011 that sent Paul to LA. The deal was blocked by NBA then-commissioner David Stern in less than an hour for “basketball grounds.”

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Houston Rockets#Golden State Warriors#Arenas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Marc Gasol To Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have been an aggressive team in the NBA offseason for years now. That continued last season after an early exit in the postseason. At this point, it is unlikely that any more blockbuster deals are done for the Lakers, but that does not mean that they will sit on their hands moving forward.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported DeAndre Jordan Contract

DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers, per Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Brooklyn Nets traded Jordan to the Detroit Pistons, who agreed to buy out the remainder of Jordan's contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

One Perfect Free Agent Left For Los Angeles Lakers To Consider

The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of changes to their roster this NBA offseason. Rob Pelinka showed once again that he is willing to make any move if he feels it puts the team closer to winning a championship. He also showed that he is pretty savvy when it comes to negotiations, as a few players took less money to sign with the Lakers.
NBAPopculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy