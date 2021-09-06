NBA Rumors: A Former Warrior Tells Chris Paul Why the Lakers Trade Failed.
NBA Rumors: A Former Warrior Tells Chris Paul Why the Lakers Trade Failed. An NBA great has come up with a plausible explanation for Chris Paul’s denied deal to the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a surprise deal with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans in December 2011 that sent Paul to LA. The deal was blocked by NBA then-commissioner David Stern in less than an hour for “basketball grounds.”washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0