Rio Rancho, NM

Legal Notices-Government

 5 days ago

RFP 2021-02 The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority (SSCAFCA) requests competitive sealed proposals from engineering firms to provide Engineering Design and Construction Phase Services for the Riparia Pond. The solicitation documents, which include criteria for selection, scope of work and any additional information, can be found on the SSCAFCA website at http://www.sscafca.org. Contact person: Deborah Casaus, Fiscal Services Director at (505) 892-7246. SSCAFCA will be hosting a non-mandatory pre-proposal meeting at its office building on September 21, 2021 at 10:00AM. All perspective offerors are invited to attend.

