Legal Notices-Non-government

ESTATE OF EVANGELINA GURULE, DECEASED. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of EVANGELINA GURULE. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at c/o Susan K. Tomita, 1825 San Mateo Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, N.M., 87110, or filed with the Sandoval County District Court.