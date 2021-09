The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Public Health Studies will receive more than $1.4 million in new funding to help fight the health disparities in Hawaiʻi highlighted or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is part of a $25 million grant awarded to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The funding will support efforts to build knowledge and take action to address these health disparities affecting the state’s most impacted communities.