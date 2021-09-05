CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Husband dying, wife vaccinated. They thought vaccine was more about "money and power" than protecting people

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine received the shot just minutes before her husband passed away from the virus in a death she now thinks could have been prevented. Christina Lowe and her husband Mikel were not willing to get vaccinated and believed it was more about...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 86

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Nbc San Diego#Americans#Covid#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

To the 14 year old who had to forgo school to become a mother

Covid has had a terrible effect on us all as parents. We struggle with how to handle the fear of our little ones returning to school. Let's think about this though. We live in the greatest country in the world. We are educated and know when we have to let go and know that we have done everything we know to do to ensure their safety. We also need to remember we have choice as to whether we engage in virtual learning or in person. I often reflect on children around the world when contemplating my own choices and I was so moved by a women I met at a conference who told me at 14, she was a child bride. I had no understanding how in this day and age, there could still be such cultural bondage. She said she wished desperately to go to school but she was betrothed to an older man at 14 and a mother at 15. She said in underpopulated parts of India, this is not uncommon. I think of her often as I look at my girls who have choice in everything they do and it makes putting them on that bus that much more easier. So, I'm making the lunches, looking for backpacks and a mask every morning because I know every possible precaution has been taken, we have all been vaccinated and life must go on.
RelationshipsWALB 10

Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

LA MARQUE, Texas (Gray News) - A widow and mother of four died after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Neither she nor her husband, who died weeks earlier, were vaccinated. Lydia, 42, and Lawrence Rodriguez, 49, were both hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-July, KTRK reports. The couple didn’t believe in vaccines and were both unvaccinated, according to Dottie Jones, Lydia Rodriguez’s cousin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy