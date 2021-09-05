CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Wife Gets Vaccine Minutes Before Husband Dies, Thought Shot Was 'Political'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine received the shot just minutes before her husband passed away from the virus in a death she now thinks could have been prevented. Christina Lowe and her husband Mikel were not willing to get vaccinated and believed it was more about...

