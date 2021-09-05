CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Oscar Rubio

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Rubio passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 87. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Daniel Rubio, Blake Brown, Carlos Ogelsby, Brian Lattman, Jason Solis, and Mike Newman. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m.

