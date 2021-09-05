CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 12th place at HHS Invit

The team had 10 PRs and had two girls barely miss being on stage for the awards ceremony. Maria Davenport lowered her PR to 20:22 and placed 36th and Sabrina Siems also smashed her PR and placed 38th in 20:27. Other times were Mia Sarkey 22:16, Hannah Smith 22:51, Malia Butler 23:01, Leah Hernandez 23:07, and Melanie DeVries in 23:19. Times in the reserve race were Shannon Nelson 23:11, Aubrey Flood 24:09, Scarlett Nelson 26:54, Caroline Donaldson 27:05, and Alyson O’Connell 32:06.

