Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 15th place at HHS Invit

Freshman, Elle Mowry, is one of four girls on the golf team here at Hanover. Mowry has been playing golf competitively since she was 13 years old, but first started playing for fun when she was about 4-5 years old. Mowry is one of two freshmen on the golf team, but it does not show. Her hard work and talent goes a long way. She recently finished first place against Portage, and shot a 48. Along with golf, Mowry also plays travel softball year round. I had the opportunity to interview Mowry and here’s what she had to say.