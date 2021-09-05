Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 15th place at HHS Invit
The Lafayette Harrison Invite provided great competition that equated to many PRs set in the race. Ryan York won a medal as he placed 11th n 16:21 and lowered his rank on the team Dandy Dozen list to #4. Christian Dahn also had his best time of 17:30 and placed 48th, followed by Charlie Watson with a time of 18:47, Alex Maranowicz 20:13, Danny Kartz 20:30, John Rich 21:13, and Logan Sus 21:16. Chase Fajman ran in the reserve race and had a time of 20:43.hanovercentralathletics.com
Comments / 0