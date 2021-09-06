CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 release date, requirements, and all the new features you need to know

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is making a significant leap forward with its all-new desktop operating system, Windows 11. The Redmond behemoth first revealed details about Windows 11 in June of this year. We learned about the best Windows 11 features, such as the new UI, centered taskbar, and revamped Start Menu, as well as Android app support in the Microsoft Store. However, the company delayed the release of Windows 11 until today. It has now been confirmed that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th, as announced in an official blog post.

