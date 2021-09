For most of us, we’ve been told to set goals in order to achieve and morph into a productive and successful person. Since my early elementary school years, I remember having to write down all the goals I hoped to accomplish at the start of each week as a homework assignment. Setting goals became an ingrained part of my daily routine. I constantly strived to check off the boxes on my to-do list, and wasn’t satisfied if items remained unchecked by the end of the day. Don’t get me wrong, goals are not inherently bad things. The problem arises when we become so fixated on the goal that we forget about the journey.