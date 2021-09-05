Labor Day brings heat, chance of afternoon storms

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s under mostly clear skies to start your Labor Day.

Monday afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms are possible.

Tuesday, plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day, then scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday, a tropical disturbance will approach the state and rain chances will bump up. Highs in the low 90s with scattered evening showers and storms.

Friday and the weekend, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A bit drier with lower rain chances.

On the tropical front, Larry is still a major hurricane and will brush by Bermuda by Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane, then move up toward Newfoundland by Friday, weakening as it moves in that direction.

An area of showers and storms over the Yucatan Peninsula has a low chance of development as it drifts toward the northeast Gulf of Mexico. For now, it looks like a bump in rain chances for our area by mid-week.