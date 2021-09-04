Hints from Heloise: Gift basket ideas shared

Being pregnant for nine months is...a lot to say the least. And IMO, women who have to go through this long, painful (but also v exciting!) time deserve the most praise and love once they pop that bb out. With that being said, if you have a new mom in your life, shower them with allll the presents and goodies because what they endured (and of course the welcoming of their new lil angel) calls for some major celebration. If you need some help with coming up with ideas, I highly suggest going the gift basket route since you can get them an assortment of fun treats instead of just one!