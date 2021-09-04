CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hints from Heloise: Gift basket ideas shared

Mining Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: I read your column in the Press-Enterprise here in Riverside. Someone asked about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets for raffles, new neighbors and just as gifts. Start with books! Here are some ideas:. ≤ American Cookbooks — Include some spices, an...

www.miningjournal.net

