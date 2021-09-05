Utah Falls to Butler, 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Utah women's soccer team battled against the Bulldogs of Butler University on Sunday afternoon, but the Utes came up just short. Utah fell 2-1 to Butler. Utah (3-3-0) scored its lone goal in the 42nd minute of the contest when Courtney Talbot scored on a PK. The Utes controlled play in the game as they held possession of the ball for 52 percent of the match. Chelsea Peterson tallied two saves in the contest against Butler (4-1-0).