Study Finds Half Of Adults With ADHD Report Struggling With Alcohol, Drug Use

(Undated) — Young adults with ADHD are facing additional struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. A new study published in the August issue of “Alcohol and Alcoholism” shows half of young adults affected by ADHD say they have battled substance abuse, most commonly with alcohol followed by marijuana. One in six of the participants also struggled with illicit drugs like cocaine, LSD or heroin. The study found those with ADHD with a history of depression and anxiety are most at risk to potential substance abuse. Esme Fuller-Thomson a professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work says people with depression and ADHD may be self-medicating with drugs or alcohol to keep their symptoms under control. Health officials agree treating substance abuse for these young adults starts with effectively treating their ADHD and any other underlying mental health issues they may be suffering from, such as depression and anxiety.