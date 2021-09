St. John Fisher College is one of the 223 best colleges in the Northeast according to The Princeton Review. The College was listed in the Best in the Northeast section of the Review’s “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website. The feature salutes 655 colleges that The Princeton Review recommends over five regions: the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West, and International. Collectively, the colleges on The Princeton Review’s “regional best" lists for 2021 constitute about 24% of the nation's 2,700 four-year colleges. The schools in each region are listed in alphabetical order by name, and not ranked.