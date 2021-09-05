CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Jason Momoa on Sunday sent fans into a tizzy when he shared the first look at his new Aquaman costume for his upcoming DC superhero sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “Second round. New…. New ‘The Batman’ Trailer, ‘The Flash’ Sneak Peek Set for DC FanDome. DC FanDome is unveiling...

CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
Moviesd1softballnews.com

Amber Heard announces the return to Aquaman 2 with a photo

Earlier this year, Amber won a court battle alongside a British publication against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Since then, Amber has been trying to continue her acting career. The star, who turns 35 today, was last seen on screen in HBO’s highly anticipated Justice League by Zack Snyder. And back in Aquamen 2, to announce it the same actress with a photo taken during filming. The photo immortalizes the 34-year-old star in a moment of relaxation.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Briefs : Sarandon, Friel, Aquaman 2, Sniff, MIB 4, more Sopranos movies

Country music drama “Monarch”, set to air on FOX next January, will star Susan Saranadon and Anna Friel as the founder and heir to a music dynasty that’s threatening to crumble around them. [More…]. Director James Wan has unveiled a look at Arthur Curry’s new ‘suit’, as well as Patrick...
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Aquaman' 2 Reveals Jason Momoa Stealth Suit

Director James Wan has revealed the new stealth suit for Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2. "Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s 'blue suit,' posted Wan on Instagram.
Mens Journal

Back in Black: Jason Momoa Shares First Look at New Aquaman Costume

The follow up to Jason Momoa’s superhero debut in Aquaman isn’t slated for release until late 2022, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to get excited—Momoa clearly is. He’s in the middle of shooting the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and over the weekend he teased fans with a glimpse of his new costume for the upcoming film. In contrast to the shining green and gold suit featured in the first film, the new costume looks sleek in black and gunmetal. And, judging by the carefully sculpted six-pack, Aquaman’s been hitting his abs.
MoviesEmpire

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Shares An Image Of Patrick Wilson's New Look

Anything Arthur Curry can do, Ocean Master can do... er... hairier? Yes, on the heels of Jason Momoa posting an image of Aquaman's new super-suit from DC sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom comes a look at one of his big rivals, who will feature once again in the new movie. The film's director, James Wan, hit Instagram showing regular collaborator Patrick Wilson looking trim in all ways but his head – he's sporting straggly locks and a bushy beard.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman 2’ BTS Photo Reveals Patrick Wilson’s Drastic New Orm Look

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Patrick Wilson’s scruffy new look as Orm. James Wan is currently hard at work bringing Aquaman 2 to life after the first film smashed critical and commercial expectations in the Winter of 2018. The sequel is set to bring most of the first film’s main players back, including Patrick Wilson, who starred as Orm, the former King of Atlantis. The last time we saw Orm, he was imprisoned by his half-brother Arthur Curry after his crimes against Atlantis came to light.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Surprising Movie that Inspired Aquaman 2

Inspiration can come from pretty much anywhere as it’s been proven time and again, and the movie that inspired Aquaman 2 isn’t all that surprising given the direction that the movie is going to take as the main character and those under his rule are going to be taking on the challenge of finding a kingdom that apparently disappears and reappears, thereby giving it the title of the Lost Kingdom. Planet of the Vampires, an Italian science fiction movie, was the inspiration for the Aquaman sequel apparently, which easily tells a lot of people that this next movie is going to go a little darker than the first one allowed. to a lot of fans, this is good news since quite a few people have been wanting to see DC get a little darker considering that some of their stories in the comics are definitely heavier when it comes to their content and the way it’s displayed. The trick is however that a lot of the comic book movies, not all of them, have been geared towards being action-packed, but have still been toned down just enough to keep them age-appropriate since many of the fans are still kids.
Beauty & Fashiondarkhorizons.com

Momoa Debuts Aquaman’s New Costume

Jason Momoa has debuted the new and darker suit his Arthur Curry will be donning in James Wan’s currently filming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. “Second round. New suit. More action” promises Momoa with the suit retaining the basic style, sans fins and gloves, but switches it out to a different and much darker color scheme along with more armor plating. Wan himself subs this Arthur’s “stealth suit” – Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New details on the appearance of Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: “we have a character who is more mature”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been filming for two months and things seem to be going very well. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which is currently sweeping the box office with Candyman, will return to Aquaman 2 following his appearance as Black Manta in the Aquaman origin film. The actor has once again praised the role your character will play in the sequel, claiming that we will see a more developed and mature character than the one we saw in the first movie.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Aquaman 2 director shares his new Aquaman suit

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan shared an image of the costume that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will wear on Instagram. Wan, who directed the first Aquaman and is also at the beginning of the second movie, shared two photos of Momoa wearing two separate Aquaman outfits. The first photo shows Momoa in the costume from the first movie.
Audacy

PHOTO: Jason Momoa unveils new skintight costume for 'Aquaman' sequel

On Sunday, Jason Momoa took to Instagram to reveal a new suit for the upcoming superhero sequel titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”. “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j,” he captioned the photo of himself in character. The first photo featured the gold and turquoise suit seen...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Aquaman star reveals dramatic transformation for sequel

Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is taking shape behind the scenes and it looks like we can expect a drastic change for one character if a new photo is anything to go by. The first movie introduced us to Orm Marius aka Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), the half-brother...
Movieskiss951.com

Patrick Wilson Nails ‘Cast Away’ Impression with ‘Aquaman’ Director

Patrick Wilson looked completely unrecognizable in a photo that Aquaman director James Wan shared to his Instagram account yesterday (September 7). In the photo, the 48-year-old actor is shirtless, flashing his very toned and tanned torso while sporting an unkempt beard and a heavily weathered pair of pants as he stood next to the filmmaker.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa’s See Sets AppleTV+ Viewership Records

Do you like big beefy boys slapping meat in crunching fight scenes? Are you intrigued by the concept of a post-apocalyptic world where almost the entirety of the world’s population has lost the gift of sight? Do you have an AppleTV+ subscription? If the answer to at least one of those questions is a resounding yes, then you’re probably part of the reason why Season 2 of See has delivered record-setting viewership numbers on the platform, as per Deadline.

