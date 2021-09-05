CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

Danielle Nicole Bart

By Lincoln County Central
lccentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Nicole Bart, born May 20, 1986, passed away August 14, 2021 both in Caliente, Nevada. She is survived by her mother Jacklyn Bart and her father Eric Edwards. Her son Bobby Purdy Jr, brothers Erik Bart (Kassidi Kreci), Sebastian Bart (Desi Weideman), and Mattheu Silva. 2 nephews, Kaleb Bart, and Kalen Bart and 1 niece Kaley Bart. Her aunt Tina Bart and uncles Jami Farmer and Gary Arguello. Cousins, Britny McCauley and family, Dallas McCauley, Sahara, Gunner. Cousin Brianna Arguello and family, David Fitzwater, Connor, Rhy, Braxton, Avery and Delilah Wiscombe (John Cook).

lccentral.com

