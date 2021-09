Bitcoin’s dramatic price crash this week came at a bad time for people in El Salvador, where each citizen was newly minted with $30 worth of the cryptocurrency as part of its roll out as legal tender in the country. The severity of the price swing on 7 September – named “Bitcoin Day” by crypto fans – meant the government-issued funds were only worth $25 by the end of the day. But for seasoned cryptocurrency investors and analysts, the latest dip is relatively minor by bitcoin’s notoriously volatile standards – and could even serve as a buying opportunity for those...