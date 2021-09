The name Dublin comes from putting together two words: Dubh, which means “black”, and linn, which means “pool”. Dubh Linn was originally the name for a lake that the Vikings used to moor their ships. Dublin is situated at the midway point of Ireland’s east coast, on a plain surrounded by hills, adjacent to Dublin Bay. The Liffey River flows through the city, separating it into north and south sides. Dark bog water drains into this river, creating the black pool that the name of the city refers to. The modern Irish name for the city is “Baile Átha Cliath”, which translates as “The Settlement of the Ford of the Reed Hurdles”. “Áth Cliath” refers to a fording point on the Liffey River.