Projecting the Week 1 New Orleans Saints starting offense vs. Packers

By Saints Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho will be the first members of the New Orleans Saints offense to hit the field next Sunday? They’ll meet the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville with few certainties beyond the quarterback (Jameis Winston), the lead running back (Alvin Kamara), and the starting five offensive line. It’s early, and maybe the Saints surprise us, but here is our best guess at what the Saints starting offense looks like.

