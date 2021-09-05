CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DXY: US dollar index forecast ahead of BOC and ECB rate decisions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar index has been under intense pressure after the mixed NFP data. The numbers showed that the economy added just 235k jobs in August. Still, the labour market is tight judging by the initial jobless claims and unemployment rate. The US dollar index retreated on Friday after the...

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY falls below 130 after ECB decision

The EURJPY cross dipped slightly on Thursday, mostly undermined by the USDJPY pair, and the Euro fell below the important 130 level against the yen. The ECB marginally tapered its monthly QE purchases earlier in the day, which market participants had largely expected. However, all other aspects of monetary policy remained unchanged.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls pause ahead of a critical event

Lower US government bond yields are weighing on the American currency. Market participants await the European Central Bank announcement. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, needs to advance beyond 1.3840. The GBP/USD pair is firmly higher on Thursday, trading above the 1.3800 level. The greenback changed course at the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: Still little change expected

The EURUSD moved unchanged sideways during the last few weeks. After values of just under 1.17 were reached, there was a countermovement. The background to this was that the US Fed's plans to reduce monthly securities purchases became more concrete for the time being. The countermovement towards 1.19 then came when it became clear that the ECB would also reduce its securities purchases, which was then decided. In the US, on the other hand, the latest labor market data made a decision by the Fed in September (22nd) on a reduction in securities purchases unlikely. Thus, we see our forecast of a sideways movement of the EURUSD at a slightly higher level than recently as well supported. A sideways movement for the foreseeable future is supported by the fact that there are no concrete signs of interest rate changes in any of the currency areas.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities down ahead of ECB decision

EUR USD -0.13%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 343 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, little changed from 340 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% Wednesday.
Marketsinvezz.com

GBP/USD forecast ahead of the upcoming UK GDP data

The GBP/USD maintained its bullish trend on Thursday. Investors are waiting for the upcoming UK GDP data. The pair will likely rise to 1.3900, which is an important psychological level. The GBP/USD price rose sharply on Thursday as investors waited for the upcoming UK GDP data that are scheduled for...
Marketsinvezz.com

Silver price prediction: how steady is the support at $24

Silver price is back above the crucial support level of $24, although its gains will likely be curbed. US dollar, whose value is inversely correlated with that of precious metals, is on a correction. Treasury yields have extended Wednesday's low after the strong auction of the 10-year yield notes. Silver...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD, SP 500 higher as Jobless claims falls further [Video]

GBPUSD and the S&P 500 were trading higher on Thursday, as data revealed that initial jobless claims fell for a second consecutive week. Figures from the Labor Department showed that claims for unemployment benefits fell by 35,000 to 310,000 for the week that ended September 4th. This was the lowest...
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases Following the ECB Decision

AD declined on Thursday as the dollar dropped against most major currencies. The tone of the ECB meeting weighed on the greenback. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde argued that to slow the pace of asset buying under the institution’s pandemic emergency program didn’t amount to tapering. This put pressure on the dollar. Jobless claims were stronger than expected buy this failed to buoy the greenback.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Watching Rates & US Dollar

This week has some relief from the break-neck, fast paced, rapid fire release of economic data and earnings we’ve seen the last few weeks; let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what some movers. In terms of economic data this week, traders and investors will be keeping an eye on the JOLTS Wednesday to kick things off. The JOLTS data is the last page in this month’s chapter of the jobs focus. The number will be closely watched as it continues to suggest a pandemic-induced historic spread between job openings and unemployed workers here in the U.S. This week we also have Beige Book, weekly Jobless Claims, and PPI on Friday to cap it all off. We also have a couple companies reporting quarterly results to watch out for like Lululemon Athleica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH), Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP), and Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY).
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar cuts earnings after Fed Williams remarks and ahead of ECB meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) – The dollar trimmed its gains on Wednesday as Treasury yields fell after a Federal Reserve official offered a pessimistic outlook on the economy, and a day earlier. of the monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank. * New York Fed Chairman John Williams...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD awaits crunch-time ECB interest rate (taper) decision

The ECB is the main event for today's finical markets. EUR/USD is consolidated at the 61.8% golden ratio and awaits the outcome. Investors are nervous that the global economy is slowing yet inflation is near a decade high. The European Central Bank's Governing Council is the showdown for markets on...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF hangs near 0.9220 amid lower US Treasury yields

USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session on Thursday. US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields retreat from monthly highs on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.70 amid mixed Fed’s official’s view. The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing monthly highs above...
Stocksinvesting.com

European stocks at 3-week lows ahead of ECB decision

(Reuters) -European stocks hit a three-week low on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower on concerns of slowing global growth, while expectations were running high for the European Central Bank to announce a timeline to start paring its bond purchases. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.4%. UK's FTSE 100...
Currenciesfxempire.com

EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Moves Higher Ahead Of ECB Interest Rate Decision

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the 50 EMA near 1.1825 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is stuck between the support at the 20 EMA at 92.60 and the resistance at 92.80. If the U.S. Dollar Index gets above the resistance at 92.80, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the next resistance level at 93.10 which will be bearish for EUR/USD.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed taper talk amidst uncertain economic outlook lifts dollar

Loonie Extends Decline Post BOC, Euro Stays Soft Ahead of ECB. Summary: Fed speak lifted the Dollar above its rivals despite the recent slowdown in US jobs growth in August. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the US central bank could tapering this year into the first half of next year. John Williams, New York Federal Reserve President said that “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year” if the economy continues to improve, as he anticipates. In contrast, the Fed in its latest Beige Book report, which periodically looks at the nation’s economic picture, said that the US economy had “downshifted slightly” in August. Optimism in investor sentiment has faded amidst a slowdown in the global economic recovery. Which weighed on risk appetite and provided the US Dollar with haven support. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies lifted 0.21% to 92.70 from 92.55 yesterday. Ahead of today’s European Central Bank interest rate meeting, the Euro remained soft, slipping 0.23% to 1.1820 (1.1840). The Dollar extended its advance against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2690, up 0.3% (1.2648) after the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its QE program. Other risk currencies were also lower. The Aussie renewed its drop, settling at 0.7365 from 0.7387 yesterday. Sterling eased to 1.3772 from 1.3782 on the broadly based stronger Greenback. The British currency recovered most of its losses after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the minimum conditions for a rate rise have been met but are not sufficient for one at the present time. The Dollar ended little changed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) settled at 1.3462 (1.3458) while.

