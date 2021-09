Illuminated by a turquoise colored side-table lamp, my mother sprawls across her bed, readjusting her signature gray shirt with the words “Tepper Business School” outlined in a bright crimson across her chest. The lustrous light accentuates her chestnut highlights, and her silky hair falls from her claw clip, but she doesn’t seem to notice. A smile tugs the corners of her mouth as she reaches for Knuffle Bunny, my favorite book, from my pink, sticker-covered bookshelf. Although she is visibly exhausted from her seemingly perpetual day at work, she reads out each sentence with the same poise and enthusiasm as she would present at a team meeting. As a then 4-year-old, I would sit criss-cross next to my mom, hands clutching my yellow crab stuffed toy and eyes widening as I memorized each picture in the book and strung together each letter on the page until I could finally read.