SPORTS AGENDA: Manchester United already cashing in on 'Ronaldomania', questions over bonuses and a Magpies fan gets shirty with Charlie Taylor

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are reaping the rewards from their Ronaldo reunion before the player has even kicked a ball for the club this season. Fanatics, the club's retail partner, confirmed that in just four hours following the announcement that the 36-year-old would wear the No 7 shirt, sales surpassed the highest for a day on a single sports merchandise site outside North America.

