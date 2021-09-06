SPORTS AGENDA: Manchester United already cashing in on 'Ronaldomania', questions over bonuses and a Magpies fan gets shirty with Charlie Taylor
Manchester United are reaping the rewards from their Ronaldo reunion before the player has even kicked a ball for the club this season. Fanatics, the club's retail partner, confirmed that in just four hours following the announcement that the 36-year-old would wear the No 7 shirt, sales surpassed the highest for a day on a single sports merchandise site outside North America.www.chatsports.com
