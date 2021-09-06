SPORTS AGENDA: Manchester United already cashing in on 'Ronaldomania', questions over bonuses and a Magpies fan gets shirty with Charlie Taylor

Put down that fistful of rotten fruit, and don’t hurl it at me just yet. I am not a proper football fan, and don’t pretend to be. I’m not even worthy of the stocks. Only during the last World Cup did I first get into the beautiful game, and only after Juventus signed my favourite player did I pledge my allegiance to their club. Now that Cristiano Ronaldo has been recaptured by Manchester United, I shall probably never watch a Juventus game again.