Lauren Alaina is Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World with her New Album

By jwills
973rivercountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Alaina‘s third album, Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World is available now…. The 15-track project combines new material along with tracks from her two EPs from last year, Getting Good and Getting Over Him. Talking about the new album, Lauren says “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever....

