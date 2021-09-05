“Back to the neighborhood”: who is Nicholas Wenzel, the new heartthrob of the San José – MAG neighborhood.
In the last chapters of “Back to the neighborhood”We saw that Sarita (Sirena Ortiz) broke up with her boyfriend Julio (Vasco Rodríguez) because of his excessive jealousy. Determined to forget her ex, the young woman decided to give herself a chance with Sebastián, the new heartthrob of the neighborhood. This character is played by the young actor Nicholas Wenzel and here we tell you all about him.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0