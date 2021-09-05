CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Back to the neighborhood”: who is Nicholas Wenzel, the new heartthrob of the San José – MAG neighborhood.

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

In the last chapters of “Back to the neighborhood”We saw that Sarita (Sirena Ortiz) broke up with her boyfriend Julio (Vasco Rodríguez) because of his excessive jealousy. Determined to forget her ex, the young woman decided to give herself a chance with Sebastián, the new heartthrob of the neighborhood. This character is played by the young actor Nicholas Wenzel and here we tell you all about him.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavia Laos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag#San Jos#Art#Heartthrob#Mag#Peruvian#Kipling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYnewyorksocialdiary.com

Charlotte’s Web Untangled, New York Neighborhood History

“Charlotte” of E. B. White’s Charlotte’s Webb was inspired by Charlotte Hunnewell, an heiress from Back Bay, Boston. In 1894 The New York Times described her as, “brunette, strikingly handsome, and has for several seasons borne the title of ‘a Newport belle’. She is always a favorite at social gatherings.”
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Back to the neighborhood”: what really happened with Elisa – MAG.

What happened then with Elisa Sandoval? Will he return to the series soon? Next, what you need to know. When Elisa sees that there is still a lot of chemistry between Dante and Sofia, gets carried away by jealousy and confronts her on several occasions; He even boots it when he is in love. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was when she sees them hugging and she spear it down the drain. All are witnesses of the bad attitude of the young woman.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Kenya Moore & Cynthia Bailey Fired From The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Reality star Kenya Moore is officially not coming back for next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to an executive at Bravo, the network has decided to go in another direction for next season. Well, Kenya Moore isn’t the only star that’s not returning, Cynthia Bailey has been...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Billy Dee Williams & Japanese Wife Teruko Nakagami Are the Lucky Grandparents of Multicultural Grandkids

Billy Dee Williams is married to a lovely Japanese woman named Teruko Nakagami, and together, they raise multicultural grandkids. It's not every day you see a multicultural family in Hollywood, but for Billy Dee Williams and his wife Teruko Nakagami, that's their reality. Initially, people were shocked when the actor started posting photos of his grandchildren on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Singer Nanci Griffith has died

She was 68 years old, Variety magazine reported. American folk singer Grammy Award winner Nanci Griffith died on Friday in the United States at 68. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the statement of the record company Gold Mountain Internment, which collaborated with the singer.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy