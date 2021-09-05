“Back to the neighborhood”: who is Nicholas Wenzel, the new heartthrob of the San José – MAG neighborhood.

What happened then with Elisa Sandoval? Will he return to the series soon? Next, what you need to know. When Elisa sees that there is still a lot of chemistry between Dante and Sofia, gets carried away by jealousy and confronts her on several occasions; He even boots it when he is in love. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was when she sees them hugging and she spear it down the drain. All are witnesses of the bad attitude of the young woman.