4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' loss to Penn State

By Gonzaga Bulletin
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the University of Wisconsin football team breaks down the tape from Saturday’s 16-10 loss against Penn State, it will lament the plays left on the field. The obvious ones — botched handoffs in the red zone and missing an open receiver with a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute — stung immediately after the game. Some themes and takeaways from the game require more time to dissect, which is what we’ll try to do with this weekly feature.

