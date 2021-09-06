Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Wisconsin Truly Is

Wisconsin is cranberry country and it’s hard to find a more spectacular place than a cranberry marsh, right before harvest. The state is one of the country’s top cranberry producers – in Central Wisconsin, there are a ton of cranberry producers who grow fruit used in the juices and dried berries sold all over the country. It’s an incredible sight, and many of these producers offer public tours that give visitors a chance to see the operation up close. One grower takes things a step further and creates a photo opp that can’t be beaten. The farm also has some amazing cranberry products you might not know exist. Read on to see what you can experience at Dempze Cranberry Farm and its store, Rooted in Red.