Heading into the 2021 season of the Overwatch League, very few fans had faith in the Houston Outlaws. Over the course of the offseason, the Texan team had undergone a near-total roster rebuild. The team’s 2020 lineup, which consisted of both veteran and rising talent, had been nearly completely scrapped. Outlaws classics like Linkzr and Muma were removed alongside relatively new signings, such as Rapel and Jecse. In fact, once the dust had settled, only three relics of the Outlaws’ past remained- Dante “Danteh” Cruz, João “Hydration” Telles, and Jacob “Jake” Lyon, the latter of whom would come out of retirement to rejoin the team later in the offseason.