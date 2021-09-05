Lady Bruins Drop 3 at Wes-Del Invite

The volleyball Bruins picked up their third win of the year by defeating Marion, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21. The Bruins were led offensively by Faith Maloney and Lilee Lamotte who recorded 8 and 10 kills respectively. Defensively, the Bruins played well, with only 5 serve receive errors and 7 dig errors on the night. Coach Shipley said “I am really proud of the way the girls played as a team tonight. We communicated well on the floor, and hustled after the ball regardless of where it was on the court. In the second and third sets, we could have given in and let Marion overtake us, but the girls dug deep and pulled out the win.”