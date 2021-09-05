Lady Bruins Drop 3 at Wes-Del Invite
The Lady Bruins played in the Wes-Del Invite on Saturday. After a slow start in the first game, the Bruins gave the Hagerstown Tigers a run for their money in their final game. The Bruins lost to Tipton during their first match, 11-25, 18-25. Coach Shipley said “I know that it is difficult to come out and play at your best level during the first game on a Saturday morning. That definitely showed during the first set, but we started getting into a groove after the first few points of the second set.”blackfordathletics.com
