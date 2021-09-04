CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

14019 Salten Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful 5 bedrm 3.5 baths 2 car oversized garage home in Fawn Creek awaits new owners to make it home! The first floor of this home is spacious sports a large family room with lots of shelving. Bright kitchen with breakfast area. On the 2nd floor there are 5 spacious bedrooms which includes 2 Owners bedrooms. One OB has a balcony, jetted tub with waterfall spigot, mood lighting, dual sinks, and large tiled shower, this is a deluxe bathroom. The outside of this home can be your very own oasis. It has a large deck, firepit, and a concrete pad underneath the 2nd floor balcony. There's a shed with a like new roofing that was replaced in 2020. This home has a newer roof replaced in 2020 and HVAC system was replaced in 2019. This home is "AS-IS"

