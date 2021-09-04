Hotel Diaries: The Peninsula’s New Encounters staycation
Discover, learn, and explore new things at this historical hotel. Considered the Grande Dame of The Far East, The Peninsula Hong Kong is an icon of sophistication and has proudly stood in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui since 1928. Redevelopments in 1994 resulted in a 30-floor tower expansion which was added to the original hotel along with helipads at the top. Today, The Peninsula is an elegant celebration of heritage, seamlessly blending its colonial beginnings, architectural features and design with modern elements, personalised service and luxurious amenities including a large fleet of Rolls-Royces painted Peninsula green.www.timeout.com
