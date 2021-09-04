Hotel Diaries: The Peninsula’s New Encounters staycation

There’s no better way to explore the City of Light than by water. In a city full of magical things to see and do, few activities can be more enchanting than a trip along the Seine. To sail down the river in the City of Love is to dip under narrow bridges, pass tree-lined boulevards and spot iconic landmark after iconic landmark. The trips on offer don’t stop at the Seine either, and there are plenty of other canals and lakes to explore either as part of an organised tour or on your own steam. Ready to hit the water? Here’s our pick of Paris’s best river-based tours, trips and activities. Bon voyage!