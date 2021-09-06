CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil Vs. Argentina Match Abandoned, Health Officials Stop Game

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina, Brazil, CONMEBOL, South Africa, Emiliano Buendía, National Health Surveillance Agency, Giovani Lo Celso, Twitter. The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina has been abandoned in the seventh minute following a stoppage made by Brazilian health officials and federal police due to four Argentinian players breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules given to them by Brazilian health authority Anvisa, per the federation’s Twitter.

