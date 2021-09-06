Brazil Vs. Argentina Match Abandoned, Health Officials Stop Game

FIFA’s disciplinary department is analysing reports from the abandoned World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Sao Paulo before deciding what action will be taken.The match was called off on Sunday amid extraordinary scenes as officials, believed to be from Brazil’s health authority, stormed on to the pitch shortly after kick-off over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.The Argentina team responded to the entrance of the officials and the police by walking off the pitch and down the tunnel.pic.twitter.com/uwgBrL63me— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) September 6, 2021According to ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency, Argentina’s four Premier League...