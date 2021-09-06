CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

#The Walking Dead
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2 recap: Acheron: Part 2

Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 11, titled “Acheron Part 2,” begins with Maggie escaping the walkers by moving under the train car. Something Negan didn’t expect because after he is the last person to enter the train car, he tells everyone that Maggie was right behind him. But...
TV SeriesVulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Ice Ice Baby

Early in this episode, we return to the Commonwealth, where Yumiko suggests a new strategy to find her brother and figure out what this place is all about. She can’t believe that the Commonwealth seems real — a structured and secure mini-state. Princess, meanwhile, is more amazed that Yumiko’s bro kept a photo in an actual wallet for 10-plus years. Miko is confident in her plan to confront the powers that be: “Cold as ice, demand results,” she says. “As a lawyer, it comes naturally.” She delivers on that promise, and a stark contrast is drawn between those who’ve emerged as steely leaders and others — well, mostly Eugene — shown signs of buckling under pressure. There are also two major reveals that could not be further apart on the good news/bad news spectrum.
TV SeriesComicBook

Lauren Cohan Explains Why Maggie Doesn’t Kill Negan on The Walking Dead

Lauren Cohan explains why Maggie hasn't pulled the trigger on killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — even after he nearly pushed her too far to start Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 1, "Acheron: Part 1." Negan guides the way through the D.C. metro when the Alexandrians set out to take back Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before their home fell to the Reapers. When their mission to save a starving Alexandria takes a detour through walker-infested subway tunnels, Negan believes Maggie is leading him into a trap to die, and his mouth almost gets him killed with a gutsy Glenn remark about being put down "like a dog."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll Reveals How Maggie Might Forgive Negan in Season 11

The Walking Dead viewers vote on what it would take for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to forgive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). Years after Maggie decided against executing Negan in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," leaving him to rot behind bars for his crimes, the enemies are living behind the same walls and forced to work together to save a starving Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1." A Talking Dead poll aired ahead of the Season 11 premiere revealed what most viewers believe to be the only way Maggie might forgive Negan: saving her son.
TV SeriesComicBook

Maggie's Fate Revealed as The Walking Dead Resolves Negan Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead resolves the cliffhanger that ended "Acheron: Part 1" and reveals Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) fate in Sunday's "Acheron: Part 2." Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. Maggie lives! After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in a zombie-swarmed subway tunnel to end The Walking Dead's Season 11 premiere, the uneatable Maggie Rhee makes her escape in "Acheron: Part 2." Like her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), who scurries under a dumpster to save himself from walkers in Season 6, Maggie fights off the undead and crawls beneath a just-as-grimy subway car to start "Acheron: Part 2."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Says Maggie and Negan “Trust” Each Other in “Acheron: Part 2”

The Walking Dead showrunner explains the "tiny bit of trust" between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Acheron: Part 2," where the enemies work together to survive their trek through zombie-flooded subway tunnels. "Acheron: Part 1" puts Maggie's group, guided by Negan, on the road to Meridian: Maggie's old home they'll need to take back from the Reapers to save a starving Alexandria. But when Negan suspects Maggie is luring him to his death — revenge for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) — he decides not to help her escape attacking walkers, leaving Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Does Maggie die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The last season of The Walking Dead has started airing, which means no one is safe from the chopping block. Fans are wondering which of our heroes will survive and which will perish. Of all the remaining characters, fans are likely most anxious to see if Maggie dies in The...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Reapers Hunt Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead Trailer: "Hunted"

The Reapers are on the hunt for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the first look at the next episode of The Walking Dead. When we see Maggie and Negan next in "Hunted," airing September 5 on AMC or streaming early on AMC+, it's after their group gets separated on the road to Meridian. A detour to a hidden supply depot in Arbor Hills is interrupted by the sudden appearance of the ultra-deadly Reapers, the masked killers who followed Maggie and the Wardens home to Virginia in Season 10. If they hope to survive their mission to Meridian, Negan and Maggie must work together and trust each other or become the next victims of the Reapers.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Stars Explain Maggie And Negan’s Unexpected Truce

The animosity between Maggie and Negan reached fever pitch in the opening two-parter of The Walking Dead season 11, and yet somehow the storyline ended with the old enemies forming an unexpected truce. In “Acheron, Part 1”, Negan callously left Maggie for dead after she threatened to kill him. When she was revealed to have survived in “Acheron, Part 2”, a furious Maggie almost followed through with her threat. But with the survivors trapped in a zombie-filled subway tunnel, the pair’s only option was to hold the hostilities and work together.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’: Are Maggie And Negan BFFs Now?

To paraphrase the hit movie Step Brothers: did Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) just become best friends???. Okay, “best friends” might be a bit of a stretch, but — and spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 3 “Hunted” past this point — it’s clear that the duo are definitely being purposefully thrust together by the show. In the episode, after new villains The Reapers attack our group, everyone is scattered, with Maggie in particular being hunted (hence the episode’s title) by the masked, militaristic group.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead EP Explains Maggie’s Heartbreaking Decision In 11×03

The moral dilemmas keep piling up as The Walking Dead plows ahead with its final season. For the second time in two weeks, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had to make a difficult choice to leave someone in danger for the greater good. But while Maggie’s controversial decision to let the Walkers get Gage in episode 2 was one she could live with, episode 3 saw her have to abandon a friend, something which hit her hard.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why Negan Saves Maggie After Leaving Her to Die on The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead showrunner explains why Negan leaves Maggie behind to die to start Season 11 only to save her twice over in "Hunted." Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3. When Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) mission to Meridian, their last hope of saving a starving Alexandria, he suspects she's a vengeful widow leading him on a death march to avenge Glenn (Steven Yeun). Negan sees an opportunity to let a walker-snagged Maggie die in "Acheron: Part 1," only for her to make an unlikely escape — and then choose to trust Negan with a gun to survive a subway tunnel teeming with zombies in "Acheron: Part 2."
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: The Hard Choices

To survive The Walking Dead, hard choices need to be made. Last week, I talked about how, in a zombie apocalypse, the old rules don’t apply anymore. Well, among those old rules is the idea that life will, in any way we conceive of it, be easy. If what we saw in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead is any indication of how an actual zombie apocalypse would be, then it would be about as far from easy as it possibly could be.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Maggie Working With Negan: “She Hates Him But Needs Him”

"She hates him but needs him," says Jeffrey Dean Morgan of the temporary truce between Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on The Walking Dead. Despite the vengeful widow's vendetta against him over the Season 7 murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun), her husband and the father of her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), Maggie and Negan are working together to take back Meridian from the Reapers and save Alexandria. After Negan leaves Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1," she survives — only to trust Negan with a weapon when walkers surround their group in "Acheron: Part 2."
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.

