Opening weekend of the college football season has come and gone, and there were plenty of potential narratives that have developed early. Alabama is still incredibly good (WOW, no way…), Clemson still has some work ahead of them and the Pac-12 was all kinds of underwhelming. Putting aside UCLA’s stunning 38-27 win over LSU, team after team came up well short of their expectations heading into the season. It’s obviously just the first weekend of college football and overreaction is natural.