Raptors: TOR must retire DeMar DeRozan’s No. 10, per LeBron James
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 15: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors puts pressure on LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors experienced their first period of sustained postseason success as a franchise on the backs of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in the backcourt. Unfortunately, that duo never won a title together, usually because their best efforts in the playoffs would be swatted aside by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0