LAWRENCE — The preseason buzz surrounding Kansas’ football program continued Monday with the team’s season kickoff show on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Both head coach Lance Leipold and director of sports performance Matt Gildersleeve spoke about the gains the Jayhawks have made in recent months. Athletic director Travis Goff, as well as two players in super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II and junior safety Kenny Logan Jr., talked about being excited ahead of the season opener Friday against South Dakota. In a matter of days they, and Kansas fans along with them, will be able to see just how much of a step forward the team can take in Leipold’s first season in charge.