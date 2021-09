This year, one brought the first-ever Grammy to Kazakhstan with his ‘Roses’ remix, streamed over a billion times and went multi-platinum worldwide. The other wrote hits for pop superstars like Rihanna, Cher and Celine Dion before she finally conquered the charts and radio in 18 countries with her songs such as ‘Lost in You’. LP is also an important figure for the LGBTI + community as well. With ‘Fighter’ producer and DJ Imanbek and singer-songwriter LP are now releasing their first single together: A healing hymn for all fighters who look back on a failed relationship – and still do not lose hope.