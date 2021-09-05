Guest column: An opportunity for law enforcement to receive mental health crisis training
A mental health crisis can be a frightening reality for many communities. When someone living with a mental illness finds themselves in an emergent situation, family members and bystanders often turn to law enforcement officers to assist in de-escalating. These officers are extensively trained on responding to and handling emergencies, however, it is reported that nearly 1 in 4 people who were shot and killed by law enforcement between 2015 and 2020 had a mental illness.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Comments / 0