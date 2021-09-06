Businesses on the Central Coast trying to keep up with the high demand, as many people flee from wildfire smoke
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several hotel managers said they were completely sold out this Labor Day weekend. Several factors played into that— beautiful weather, great beaches and because Tahoe is shut down due to the raging Caldor fire, pushing people to the Central Coast instead. While many managers appreciate the tourist traffic, they’re also dealing with staff shortages, making the weekend challenging.www.ksbw.com
