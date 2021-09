Hexic HD is one of the hardest puzzle games I've ever played, at least, when I'm playing to win. I realise that sounds silly because match three games are known for handling their players with the softest of grips. Their rules are so simple that even a child can learn them in seconds, and most of these games don't have a lose condition. You play against a clock or until you've filled up the screen space, and at the end, you haven't won or lost; you just have to decide whether you're happy with your score or not. But this idea that match three games must all be breezy and relaxing doesn't pass the sniff test. In every other game genre, the difficulty ranges between the serene and the merciless. So, why wouldn't it in block-swapping puzzle challenges? It's just difficult to imagine what a harder match three puzzler would look like until you play Hexic HD.