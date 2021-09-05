DAR and FWCP celebrate Constitution Day

The George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 125th anniversary in June with a tea at Ashton Villa in Galveston. The island chapter, which was founded June 17, 1895, planned to mark the anniversary in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the celebration until this year. More than 70 DAR members from around Texas gathered to honor the island chapter, which is the oldest in the state. Guests enjoyed hot hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Butter & Company Catering and a special tea blend created just for the event. A special portrait of George Washington on a white horse, painted by chapter member Gwen Lejsal and her daughter Meredith Ball, and a quilt, made by Joyce Riley and Kathy Lewis, were given away at the event. The silent auction featured Revolutionary War era-inspired memorabilia and other items. Funds raised at the event support an annual nursing scholarship at Galveston College sponsored by the chapter.