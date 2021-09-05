CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Crossing, PA

DAR and FWCP celebrate Constitution Day

 4 days ago

A partnership between the Washington Crossing Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Friends of Washington Crossing Park (FWCP) is celebrating Constitution Day, September 17th, by offering online education about the United States Constitution. Their combined efforts have created and launched the “Constitution Compendium,” a web page offering...

