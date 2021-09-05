CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Unemployment Extension Ends, Inflation Report Arrives This Week – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coming week will mark a crucial turn in the US economy’s direction for the coming months. First, more than 9 million Americans will lose their federal unemployment extension benefits Three programs covering 12.1 million people end on Monday, leaving the unemployed reliant on state benefits (if they still have them) or finding a job in an economy whose August report indicated a tightening employment market.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Unemployment Extension#Americans#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyCNBC

Unemployment benefits delayed? You can collect past the Labor Day cutoff

Thousands of workers who applied for federal unemployment benefits weeks or months ago are likely still waiting for their funds to arrive. They can collect, despite the official expiration of federal benefits on Labor Day. However, many individuals who are eligible for aid but haven't yet applied have a limited...
Economybigrapidsnews.com

Federal unemployment benefits have ended: What to know

Enhanced unemployment benefits have provided salvation for millions of Americans for the last year and a half, but that aid came to an end last week. Michigan workers who have been receiving federal jobless benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act saw those programs expire on Sept. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Term Unemployed Workers Still Have Access to Federal Jobless Aid in These States

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Colorado Statecpr.org

Nearly 90,000 Coloradans Lost Pandemic Unemployment Benefits This Week, But We Won’t Know The Impact On Jobless Claims For Awhile

Weekly jobless claims in Colorado dipped just before the federal government’s pandemic aid program for unemployed workers ended. The state’s first-time filings fell to 2,978 for the week ending on Sept. 4, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That compared with 3,233 claims the previous week. Initial claims across the U.S. fell, but weekly jobless claims can be volatile, and it’s difficult to draw broad conclusions from a single data point.
Economywvih.com

Help Available As Unemployment Benefits End

In July, Governor Andy Beshear encouraged everyone who didn’t have a job to get one before September 6, the day unemployment claims stop. The additional $300 dollar a week payment for self-employed workers and payment extensions ended Monday. That includes a stop on claims from the following programs:. Federal Pandemic...
Public HealthWKTV

Jobless claims fall to new pandemic low in last week of enhanced benefits

The number of first-time claims for jobless benefits dipped to a new pandemic-era low last week. That's welcome news, and proof that the jobs recovery is still moving in the right direction. Last week, 310,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits, adjusted for seasonal swings, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Additionally,...
BusinessHerald-Dispatch

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed compared...
Economy850wftl.com

Federal Pandemic Unemployment $300 federal supplement expires

Many American’s will be in shock when they receive unemployment benefits this month. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation expired Monday. The program provided millions of Americans with an extra $300 in unemployment benefits. According to The Century Foundation, approximately 7.5 million Americans will receive smaller unemployment checks. The U.S. economy...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

US jobless claims continue to fall as labor market heals

Fewer Americans made new claims for unemployment benefits last week than at any point since the pandemic began, according to government data released Thursday, the latest sign of progress in the job market following last year's mass layoffs. First-time jobless claims fell 35,000 to 310,000 last week, seasonally adjusted, the Labor Department said, hitting a new pandemic low for the second straight week and putting them closer to their level before Covid-19 broke out. Another 96,168 applications, not seasonally adjusted, were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program in the last week of its existence nationwide. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said Hurricane Ida's disruptions in some US states may have kept people from filing for benefits, and he expects claims to rise next week.
Economywhatsupmag.com

Can the State's Unemployment System Be Fixed? If So, How?

By MarylandReporter.com/Capital News Service, a student-powered news organization run by the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism. The Maryland Department of Labor’s distribution of unemployment insurance benefits has been so badly mismanaged that state lawmakers and the state’s entire congressional delegation are still baffled as to why 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic thousands have yet to be paid and some cannot even get a claims representative on the phone despite having made repeated calls.
Tampa, FLksl.com

US weekly jobless claims near 18-month low

A staffing agency displays a "Now Hiring" sign in Tampa, Florida, June 1. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months. (Octavio Jones, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers.
U.S. Politics5newsonline.com

Yes, the $300 weekly federal unemployment payment has ended

Throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, people who are unemployed have received an additional weekly payment from the federal government. At first, the payment was $600 but it was later reduced to $300. But over Labor Day weekend, nearly 18 months after the start of the pandemic, data from Google...
Economyroi-nj.com

DOL updates companies’ unemployment reporting

The New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, in an attempt to modernize its reporting features, will enable companies to provide information on separated employees online, it announced Wednesday. Previously, information on wages and the reason for separation needed to be submitted by U.S. mail. Employers will continue to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy