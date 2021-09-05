Unemployment Extension Ends, Inflation Report Arrives This Week – Talesbuzz
The coming week will mark a crucial turn in the US economy’s direction for the coming months. First, more than 9 million Americans will lose their federal unemployment extension benefits Three programs covering 12.1 million people end on Monday, leaving the unemployed reliant on state benefits (if they still have them) or finding a job in an economy whose August report indicated a tightening employment market.talesbuzz.com
