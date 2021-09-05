9/4/21 Oregon State Postgame, Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm

View more in
College Sports
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News
Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Oregon State|Posted byOn3.com
LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game
Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
College Sports|Posted byFanSided
LSU Football: Another decision by Ed Orgeron backfired
It appears that a decision that LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron made this past summer backfired and was the cause of some of the issues that afflicted the Tigers in their week one loss to the UCLA Bruins. In early June, Orgeron fired offensive line coach James Cregg. The...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral
The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
West Lafayette, IN|Posted byBoilermakersCountry
Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Reacts to Randy Edsall Announcing Retirement from UConn
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football's Week 2 opponent, the University of Connecticut, will soon be looking for a new head coach. On Sunday, UConn coach Randy Edsall announced he is retiring at the end of the 2021 season. He released a statement on social media that said the following:
Ohio State|saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game
Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
College Sports|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Notre Dame receiver leaves football program
Lawrence Keys II has played his final down at Notre Dame as it was announced Thursday he has left the football program and plans to turn his focus to earning his degree by the end of this semester. Brian Kelly met the media on Thursday and offered the following when...
West Lafayette, IN|WANE-TV
Brohm names Plummer Purdue’s starting quarterback
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeff Brohm announced on Thursday that Jack Plummer will be Purdue’s starting quarterback when the Boilermakers open the 2021 season at home on September 4 against Oregon State. Plummer had been in a three-way quarterback competition with Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton. The Beavers-Boilermakers game...
College Sports|Herald Times
Purdue football's Jeff Brohm boasts eighth best contract in nation, from a coach's view
INDIANAPOLIS — The perks of Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm's contract include a car allowance of $1,250 a month, all net income from his program's sports camps and up to $20,000 a year of Nike merchandise. That's on top of his average annual salary of $300,000 for the length of...
Oregon State|chatsports.com
Jeff Brohm Press Conference Highlight - Oregon State Edition
With Purdue football less than a week away from what we hope will be a glorious return to a full season it’s time for that weekly ritual of #coachspeak! Purdue head man Jeff Brohm took to the microphone Monday to talk about his team, the upcoming game against Oregon State, and a heaping dose of injury news.
Oregon State|omahanews.net
Purdue wants a strong start and close against Oregon State
Home openers typically have gone well for the Purdue football program lately. The Boilermakers have won 22 of their past 24 home-opening contests at Ross-Ade Stadium, where they are set to host Oregon State on Saturday night. Purdue edged Iowa in last season's home opener, part of a 2-0 startthat...
College Sports|Posted byGATOR 99.5
Trick Play U Opens College Football Season With a Doozy
Even if you aren't that big of a football fan you can appreciate what this time of year does for the attitude of people in general. While we might not all give a darn about who wins or loses a particular game, we at least know that we'll have something besides COVID and politics to talk about when we are in a group setting.
College Sports|Posted byThe Exponent
Purdue Football: Team likely to be 95% vaccinated per Brohm
About 95% of the Purdue football team is likely to be vaccinated, head coach Jeff Brohm said in a Monday press conference. "There's still just a few (unvaccinated staff and players)," Brohm said. "But other than that, we've got a very, very high percentage of players and staff." The university...
West Lafayette, IN|cbs4indy.com
Boilers preview: Purdue hosts Oregon State on Saturday
WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue football begins year five under coach Jeff Brohm hoping to shed a streak of three losing seasons in a row. While 2020 looked good at the outset with back-to-back wins to start the season, the Boilermakers fizzled mightily with four straight losses. This year, Brohm is...
Oregon State|247Sports
Matchup Preview: Oregon State Defense vs Purdue Offense
The 2021 season opener is almost upon us as Oregon State and Purdue are set to do battle inside Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. It’s the first time either team has played in front of a full-capacity crowd since 2019, and as the Beavers and Boilermakers look to get their respective seasons underway on a positive note, a competitive matchup is expected in front of a packed house in West Lafayette this weekend.
West Lafayette, IN|Posted byBoilermakersCountry
Jeff Brohm Says Purdue Football Program Vaccination Rate is 'Probably 95% or Above'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football prepares for its first game of the 2021 season against Oregon State on Saturday, coach Jeff Brohm indicated that the majority of the program has received vaccination for COVID-19. "I'm pretty sure we're probably 95% or above," Brohm said. "There's still just a few (that are unvaccinated), but other than that, we've got a very, very high percentage of players and staff."
Oregon State|247Sports
Oregon State Smackdown: Raju vs Peter 2021 Purdue edition
They are BACK! Peter Riley Osborne and Raju Woodward are back once again for their epic weekly Smackdown here at BeaverBlitz. What is the Smackdown? It is good natured back and forth between two very loyal (and opinionated) Beaver fans and Blitz contributors. All this and more in this week's...
Oregon State|Posted byThe Oregonian
Oregon State announces Sam Noyer as its starting quarterback for Purdue
CORVALLIS -- Oregon State will go with sixth-year senior Sam Noyer as its starting quarterback for Saturday’s 2021 season opener at Purdue. Noyer, who transferred from Colorado in June, beat out fourth-year sophomore Chance Nolan for the starting berth. Tristan Gebbia, among those battling for the starting berth during the first two weeks of camp, is sidelined with a sore hamstring.
Oregon State|oklahoman.com
Oregon State at Purdue odds, expert picks and prediction
The Oregon State Beavers and Purdue Boilermakers meet Saturday in their season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oregon State at Purdue odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The...
Ohio State|saturdaytradition.com
Oregon AD, head coach respond to 9 a.m. PT kickoff time vs. Ohio State
Oregon will have a big gap difference in time compared to their Week 2 opponent Ohio State. After Ohio State’s primetime game at Minnesota on Sept. 2, they’ll host Oregon nine days later on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. PT (FOX). Meanwhile, Oregon’s season opener is Sept. 4 vs. visiting Fresno State.
Comments / 0