Is Rick Bowness the problem for the Dallas Stars? We would be doing our fellow Stars fans a disservice if we did not explore the idea. Rick Bowness is an extremely like-able guy that knows the game of hockey better than most. If you feel differently about Bowness, go listen his interview with the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that aired last October. Bowness is genuine in his Chiclets interview. He tells stories of his time as a player-coach in the old Central Hockey League and gushes over spending time with his sons on the golf course during offseasons.