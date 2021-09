Tori Spelling isn’t holding back from sharing all of her ‘messiest’ stories while working as a panelist on the new MTV show, ‘Messyness.’. Tori Spelling is one of the panelists on MTV’s new Ridiculousness spin-off, Messyness. The show, hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, features Tori, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray on the panel, with all four stars weighing in on the hilarious videos that are shown. In addition to giving their input about the “messy” videos, though, Tori and her fellow panelists also share messy moments of their own on the show.